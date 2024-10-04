Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: People loot diesel from 3 wagons of goods train that derailed in Ratlam | VIDEO.

Madhya Pradesh news: Three wagons of a goods train carrying petroleum products derailed near a railway yard on the Delhi-Mumbai route in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Thursday (October 3) but no one was injured.

Due to this, diesel started spilling down and as soon as this information was received, people from nearby areas reached there in large numbers. There was a loot of diesel on the railway track. People started taking diesel home in cans and buckets. The video of loot is going viral on social media.

Women were also seen in the video carrying diesel and it can be seen in the viral footage that the railway police are stopping people but they are not listening and carrying diesel to their homes. Diesel is also seen flowing in the drain on the side of the railway track. Not one but many utensils were seen in the hands of the people who came to loot diesel. It is being told that people carried diesel to their homes many times. In this regard, a person is also seen making a video of the people.

What DRM said after the train derailed in Ratlam?

"One of the wagons is leaking petroleum product and we are taking all precautions to avoid any untoward incident," Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam Rajnish Kumar told media earlier.

The wagons were being carried to Bakania-Bhouri near Bhopal from Rajkot, he said, adding, "Efforts are on to restore train traffic on the route."

"The movement trains on the up line has not been affected. We will soon start moving down line trains through the up track. As of now, only two trains are stranded because of the incident," the DRM said.

Soon after the incident, senior railway officials rushed to the spot with relief and rescue teams while announcements were made on the public address system, asking people to stay away from the derailed wagons and not light any cigarette or bidis.

Among the three wagons, one has already been lifted and another required a crane for it to be moved away from the tracks.

Asked about the possibility of any sabotage, Kumar said, "Our focus is on the restoration of train traffic. An investigation is being conducted to know the cause of the derailment."