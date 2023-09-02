Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, 20 injured as bus skids off road, overturns in Narsinghpur district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Two killed, 20 injured as bus skids off road, overturns in MP

Madhya Pradesh: At least two people including a man and a five-year-old boy were killed when a private bus skidded off the road and overturned in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcycle in the Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. As per the information provided by police, the accident occurred on the bypass road of National Highway 26 around 5 pm.

Kotwali police station inspector Gaurav Chatte informed that the private bus was carrying 44 passengers and was heading towards the Gadarwara area from Narsinghpur city. The accident occurred when a motorcycle came in its way, he added. Following this, the bus driver veered away from the path to avoid hitting the two-wheeler. Unfortunately, he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid off the road and overturn.

The police reached the scene and rescued people from the bus, the official said.

Pushpendra Vishwakarma (25) and Devansh Jatav (5) died on the spot, while 20 injured passengers are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said. A case has been registered in this regard and investigations are underway, he added.

