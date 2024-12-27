Madhya Pradesh: More properties of Saurabh Sharma, govt constable who amassed Rs 2.85 crore cash, raided

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screengrab

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into former Madhya Pradesh Transport Department constable Saurabh Sharma, with simultaneous raids conducted at his residences and offices on Friday morning. The raids carried out across multiple cities, including Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, are part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption and illegal wealth accumulation.

The ED team, accompanied by CRPF personnel, started raiding early in the morning at Saurabh Sharma's house located in Vinay Nagar Sector 2, Bhopal. Continuity was there for the whole day, as the investigators are said to have picked up various documents from his premises. Neighbours confirmed that the search operation was underway from early hours.

In addition to Bhopal, the ED also conducted raids in Gwalior, targeting properties associated with Sharma. Further, in Jabalpur, the ED raided the home of Saurabh Sharma's relative, builder Rohit Tiwari, who is considered one of the city's prominent builders. The authorities questioned all members of Tiwari’s household, and the investigation continues.

The latest action follows a series of investigations into Sharma, who rose from being a low-ranking constable to a reputed builder, amassing substantial wealth under suspicious circumstances. Several central agencies, including the ED, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and the Lokayukta, are involved in investigating his alleged corrupt practices.

Earlier on December 19, the Lokayukta Police had conducted a search of Sharma's properties in Bhopal, recovering over Rs 2.87 crore in cash, along with 234 kilograms of silver and other assets worth approximately Rs 7.98 crore. These discoveries raised further suspicions about Sharma's wealth and prompted additional investigations.

The investigation took a dramatic turn on the same day when a tip-off led authorities to a deserted SUV parked on the outskirts of Bhopal, in the Mandori forest area. The vehicle contained 52 kilograms of gold and Rs 11 crore in cash. Eyewitnesses reported seeing armed individuals abandoning the vehicle. Investigators later seized the car, which is believed to be owned by one of Sharma's associates, Chetan Gaur.

The ED's ongoing investigation has exposed a vast network of illicit financial dealings, and the raids today further highlight the government's commitment to cracking down on corruption within public service sectors.

(Inputs from Bhupendra Bhadauriya)