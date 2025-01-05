Amid protests, Madhya Pradesh govt requests HC for more time to dispose of Union Carbide waste

Follow us on Image Source : X MP govt requests HC for more time to dispose of Union Carbide waste

As protests in MP's Pithampur continue over the disposal of Union Carbide waste, the state government has requested more time from the High Court to complete the task. Meanwhile, a Jabalpur-based social organisation has filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal’s Bhopal bench seeking assurance from the Madhya Pradesh government that the disposal of Union Carbide waste won’t harm people. People in Pithampur are protesting over the government's decision to burn the 337 tonnes of toxic waste linked to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy in a waste management firm located in the town.

MP High Court would hear the matter on Jan 6

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on December 3 set a four-week deadline to transport the Union Carbide waste to a disposal site. However, due to the intensified protests, the government is seeking more time. HC is expected to hear the matter next on January 6.

"We will pray to the Madhya Pradesh High Court to grant us more time to dispose of the waste scientifically. It will be done after taking the people into confidence. I am reiterating what Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said last night," state chief secretary Anurag Jain told reporters.

Petition in National Green Tribunal

The petition filed by a Jabalpur-based social organisation at NGT's Bhopal bench urged the green court to direct the state’s chief secretary to declare on oath about the safety of people. It also seeks direction to the authorities in Dhar to submit on oath that the residents in the area won’t be harmed due to the disposal of the Carbide waste.

Furthermore, the petition seeks direction to the MP government to publish in Hindi and English newspapers a particular report regarding the disposal of this waste to allay public concerns, said PG Najpandey of Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch and activist Sunil Bhargav.

Protests in Pithampur

A mob on Saturday hurled stones at the firm in the Pithampur industrial area where 337 tonnes of toxic waste linked to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy is proposed to be incinerated, a day after two persons attempted self-immolation. The administration on Friday imposed Section 163 (formerly Section 144) in several regions and the restriction will remain in force till January 12.

The authorities shifted 337 tonnes of waste from the defunct Carbide factory to Pithampur, 220 km away, on Thursday, days after the High Court pulled up the state government.

(With PTI inputs)