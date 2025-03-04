Madhya Pradesh: 'Dwars' on all key roads to be named after great personalities in Bhopal Madhya Pradesh CM Dr. Mohan Yadav announced the construction of gates named after historical figures on major roads in Bhopal to celebrate the state's legacy. He also unveiled a new Rs. 4000 per hectare incentive for paddy farmers and additional support for wheat producers.

In a significant announcement, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, revealed that 'dwars' (gates) named after prominent historical figures will be constructed on all major roads in the state capital, Bhopal. The move is aimed at celebrating the state's glorious past and the contributions of its great leaders.

CM Yadav emphasised that Madhya Pradesh’s identity has been shaped by the valour and leadership of its historical figures. He added that by naming the gates after these great individuals, the state government intends to bring the state's rich history closer to the people. "This initiative will ensure that the inspiring legacies of our warriors and leaders are celebrated and remembered by every citizen," the Chief Minister said.

Support for farmers

The announcement of the gate project comes shortly after Yadav made headlines with another major decision concerning the state's farmers. The Chief Minister declared that farmers growing paddy in Madhya Pradesh would receive an additional incentive of Rs. 4000 per hectare for paddy procurement. He called it a historic decision by the state government, aimed at improving the welfare of the farming community.

CM Yadav also mentioned that this incentive would be provided in addition to the existing benefits. Previously, the state government had announced a payment of Rs. 2600 per quintal for wheat procurement. The Chief Minister reiterated that the government has consistently worked to support farmers and that this new initiative would further benefit them.

Focus on long-term agricultural growth

As part of ongoing efforts to boost agricultural productivity, the state government is also working on the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, which is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing irrigation and water availability for farmers. The Chief Minister stressed that such projects would be vital for the prosperity of Madhya Pradesh and contribute to long-term agricultural growth.

Dr Yadav also announced that wheat-producing farmers would receive an additional bonus of Rs. 175 per quintal, further supporting the state’s agricultural economy.