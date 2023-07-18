Madhya Pradesh: Dalit woman sarpanch dragged in mud, beaten up with shoes in Shivpuri; three booked

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Dalit woman sarpanch dragged in mud, beaten up

Madhya Pradesh: In a purported video, a woman sarpanch belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly dragged in the mud and beaten up with shoes by three men. According to an official, the incident happened in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. Tendua police station in-charge Manish Jadon informed that an offense has been registered against the three accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities).

Efforts are being made to arrest accused

A complaint was lodged by the sarpanch of Pahadi village panchayat. The official further said that efforts are being made to arrest the accused. A video of the incident that took place on Sunday evening is doing rounds on social media.

According to the FIR, the sarpanch's elder son had gone to Kharai, where one of the accused intercepted him and asked him to get a paper signed by his mother. However, the sarpanch's son refused to do so. Following this, the accused allegedly beat him up.

Three men thrashed the woman

The three men intercepted the woman sarpanch who was heading to the police station to lodge a complaint against the accused who attacked her son.

They allegedly threw her in mud, dragged her and beat her with shoes, it said.

(with inputs from PTI)