Saturday, September 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express derail in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express derail in Jabalpur

Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Saturday morning.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Jabalpur Updated on: September 07, 2024 8:46 IST
Train derailment, Train derailed, trains cancelled, Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express
Image Source : ANI Visuals from the spot

Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express derailed in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh in the early morning on Saturday (September 7), an official said, adding that there were no injuries or casualties in the incident. The derailment took place at around 5.50 am, nearly 150 metres from the platform at Jabalpur railway station.

"The train was coming from Indore. When it was heading towards Jabalpur railway station's platform number 6, the train was moving slowly and 2 coaches derailed. All passengers are safe. The incident took place around 5.50 am. It derailed around 150 metres from the platform," Harshit Shrivastava, CPRO, West Central Railway said.

Further details are awaited...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Madhya-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement