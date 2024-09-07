Madhya Pradesh: Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express derail in Jabalpur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visuals from the spot

Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express derailed in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh in the early morning on Saturday (September 7), an official said, adding that there were no injuries or casualties in the incident. The derailment took place at around 5.50 am, nearly 150 metres from the platform at Jabalpur railway station.

"The train was coming from Indore. When it was heading towards Jabalpur railway station's platform number 6, the train was moving slowly and 2 coaches derailed. All passengers are safe. The incident took place around 5.50 am. It derailed around 150 metres from the platform," Harshit Shrivastava, CPRO, West Central Railway said.

Further details are awaited...