Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's son Abhimanyu Yadav ties knot in mass wedding in Ujjain

Ujjain:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's younger son, Abhimanyu Yadav, tied the knot with Dr Ishita Yadav in a mass wedding in Ujjain on Sunday, November 30. The mass wedding in which 21 couples are getting married has been a topic of discussion.

All the grooms and brides, dressed up beautifully, arrived at the venue riding horses and carriages. Meanwhile, Mohan reacted to the wedding, saying, "The Prime Minister has said that weddings should be simple. Everyone is getting married together."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also attended the wedding. "By getting married in a mass wedding ceremony, a very big message has been given," he said. Abhimanyu reacted to his wedding, saying, "This is a royal wedding - many grooms are here with me."

Baba Ramdev, Dhirendra Shastri grace the occasion

Meanwhile, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Bageshwar Dham Chief Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri also graced the occasion. "During our foot march, we had raised the slogan ‘Bid farewell to casteism,’ and today, under one roof, people of every caste and religion are taking their wedding vows. This is a highly commendable step by the Chief Minister—where on one side a driver is getting married, and on the other side the son of the one who ‘drives’ the state is also getting married," Shastri said.

"A wedding like this will set an example. I believe that other Chief Ministers, leaders, and industrialists should take inspiration from this and reduce the expenses spent on extravagant weddings. Now we need to move from destination weddings to divine weddings," Ramdev said.

CM Mohan conveys a social message through his son’s wedding

In an era of destination weddings and royal extravagance, CM Mohan Yadav has attempted to send a social message through his decision to conduct the wedding simply. In the mass wedding ceremony to be held at Sanwara Khedi in Ujjain, a total of 21 couples will take the wedding vows together, including the CM’s son and daughter-in-law.