Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav attends 'Run For Good Health' marathon in Ujjain | Video

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday inaugurated the 'Raahgiri Anand Utsav' in Ujjain by lighting a ceremonial lamp. He also flagged off the 'Run for Good Health' marathon at Mungi Square. In several photos and videos surfaced on social media, the CM was seen participating in the celebrations with great zeal. CM Yadav said addresed the gathering and said, 'a healthy life is the greatest happiness.'

CM Yadav addressed the gathering after flagging off the Marathon. During the event, CM said that if your health is good and all the family members are healthy, then there is no greater happiness than this. People gave a rousing welcome to the Chief Minister, watch video below.

"Today, the Rahgiri Anand Utsav 2025 organised in Ujjain was inaugurated by lighting a lamp. Seeing the enthusiasm of the citizens present in the festival, their awareness towards health and their interest in various activities related to art and culture, there was a feeling of satisfaction and joy," CM Yadav's X post reads.

"Certainly, the citizens associated with these programmes will participate in achieving the goal of building such a Madhya Pradesh in the future; which will prove to be a new chapter in the progress, development and prosperity of India," it adds.

MP Anil Ferozia, MLA Anil Jain Kaluhera, Municipal Corporation Chairperson Kalavati Yadav and other public representatives participated on this occasion. CM also rode a horse and accepted the greetings of the public. He visited more than 40 platforms and greeted the people.

CM Yadav visted the Gurdwara Sahib located at Doodh Talai on Sunday morning and participated in Nishan Sahib Seva. He bowed before Guru Granth Sahib in Gurdwara Sahib and participated in Guru Ardaas. The Gurdwara managing committee welcomed the Chief Minister by tying a turban on him.

CM Mohan Yadav, through VC, flagged off and wished the first group of headmasters, principals and officers for Singapore for the international training approved in the annual action plan 2024-25 of the STARS Project.