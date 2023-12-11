Suspense over Madhya Pradesh CM face to end today, BJP observers meet Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana CM ML Khattar and Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observers for Madhya Pradesh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP MP KLaxman and party leader Asha Lakra called on one of the contenders for the CM post Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Monday. The meeting took place hours before the crucial party's legislature meeting to select the name of the next chief minister. The name of CM is likely to be announced later in the evening.

State party chief VD Sharma and other leaders welcomed them at the Bhopal airport. From the airport, the three observers headed to the chief minister's residence to meet CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. According to the schedule given to the MLAs, the meeting is expected to begin at 4 pm today.

The state BJP office was decked up with flowers and posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the slogan "MP ke Man Mein Modi, Desh Ke Man Mein Modi".

Meanwhile, BJP retained power in MP following the November 17 election, winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, defeating the Congress which reduced to 66 seats. The saffron party's central observers - Khattar, OBC Morcha head K Laxman and secretary Asha Lakra - reached state capital Bhopal by a special plane at around 11.30 am.

