Madhya Pradesh: 2 farmers killed, 3 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley in Vidisha

Two farmers were dead and three others injured after a truck hit their tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Monday.
According to the police officials, the accident took place near a warehouse on Vidisha-Sagar road under Tyonda police station limits at around 3 am early in the morning.
The farmers had gone to sell their crop produce at the warehouse, Tyonda police station in-charge ML Bhati said.
A speeding truck hit the stationary tractor-trolley. Two farmers, both brothers, were killed, he said.
Three other farmers received injuries and were undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said.
The truck driver and helper fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, he said.
(With PTI inputs)
