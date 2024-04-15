Madhya Pradesh: 2 farmers killed, 3 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley in Vidisha

Monday, April 15, 2024
     
The police officials rushed to the spot after getting the information about the fatal road accident. With the help of locals, they took victims to a hospital.

Vidisha Updated on: April 15, 2024 11:58 IST
Representational pic

Two farmers were dead and three others injured after a truck hit their tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Monday.

According to the police officials, the accident took place near a warehouse on Vidisha-Sagar road under Tyonda police station limits at around 3 am early in the morning. 

The farmers had gone to sell their crop produce at the warehouse, Tyonda police station in-charge ML Bhati said.

A speeding truck hit the stationary tractor-trolley. Two farmers, both brothers, were killed, he said.

Three other farmers received injuries and were undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said.

The truck driver and helper fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

