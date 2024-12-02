Madhya Pradesh: 17-year-old kills self at shooting academy in Bhopal, probe launched

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image of the shooting academy where the incident occurred.

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy allegedly shot himself dead at a shooting academy in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district. As per the information, the deceased has been identified as Yatharth Raghuvansh who shot himself with a 12-bore shotgun in the academy's restroom. Yatharth, the son of Arun Raghuvanshi, a sports officer from Ashok Nagar district, had been residing and training at the academy for the past two years.

The reason behind the suspected suicide is still not clear, as no note was recovered from the scene. The police are set to take statements from Yatharth's family and academy staff to investigate further. The incident has caused panic among the academy's management, leading to the campus being temporarily closed. Athletes arriving for their regular shooting practice were informed of the suspension only after reaching the premises.

Teenager kills self in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier in September this year, a 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself following an argument with his father, according to police. The boy's body was discovered hanging from a tree in a village in the Khejuri area on September 7. Speaking about the incident, Khejuri SHO Anita Singh said the boy's father had slapped him a few days prior for not doing any work, which led the boy to leave home.

India's student suicide rate surges

A new report reveals that incidents of student suicides in India have been rising at an alarming rate, outpacing both population growth and overall suicide trends. Released at the Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024, the report titled "Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India" is based on National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. It highlighted that while overall suicide numbers increased by 2 per cent annually, student suicides surged by 4 per cent, despite potential "under-reporting" of cases.

According to the report, a total of 13,044 student suicides were reported in 2022, a slight decrease from 13,089 in 2021. In contrast, the total number of suicides, including both students and others, rose by 4.2 per cent, from 164,033 in 2021 to 170,924 in 2022. The data indicates that over the past 10 and 20 years, total suicides have increased by an average of 2 per cent annually, while student suicides have surged by 4 per cent, doubling the rate of total suicides.

