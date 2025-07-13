Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh CM, announces Rakhi gift and hikes Ladli Behna scheme aid to Rs 1,500 from October Ladli Behna Scheme Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the monthly aid provided under the Ladli Behna scheme will be increased from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500 starting in October. The enhanced amount will be implemented by Bhai Dooj, which falls on October 23, shortly after Diwali.

Bhopal:

Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, on Saturday (July 12) announced a special Rs 250 'Rakhi gift' for all 1.27 crore beneficiaries of the 'Ladli Behna scheme'. This one-time token of affection will be disbursed before Raksha Bandhan, which falls on August 9 (Saturday) this year.

“The Raksha Bandhan festival celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. Our government will ensure that every Ladli Behna receives this gift as a symbol of that love,” Yadav said during a state-level event in Nalwa village, Ujjain district.

Monthly assistance to rise to Rs 1,500 by October

CM Yadav further declared that the monthly financial assistance under the Ladli Behna scheme will be raised from the current Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500 starting October. The hike is scheduled to be implemented by Bhai Dooj on October 23, shortly after Diwali.

The state government also reaffirmed its long-term commitment to gradually increase the monthly amount to Rs 3,000.

Massive fund transfers at state event

During the event, the Chief Minister transferred Rs 1,543.16 crore directly into the bank accounts of the 1.27 crore scheme beneficiaries as the 26th instalment of financial aid. Additionally, CM Yadav credited Rs 46.34 crore in LPG subsidy to over 30 lakh women under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Rs 340 crore to 56.74 lakh beneficiaries of various social security pension schemes.

Ladli Behna scheme’s political impact

The Ladli Behna scheme was originally launched by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 10, 2023, with a starting monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. It has since seen periodic hikes and was a key factor in the BJP’s strong performance in the November 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.