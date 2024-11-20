Snake found in running Jan Shatabdi Express, passengers panic: Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Snake found in running Jan Shatabdi Express, passengers panic.

A snake was spotted in the moving Jana Shatabdi Express train, causing panic among passengers. The incident, which was captured on video, has raised concerns about safety and hygiene in the Indian Railways. The railway ministry has launched an investigation into the incident.

Panic erupts among passengers

The discovery of a snake inside the train created a scene of chaos among the passengers. In the video, the snake can be seen resting on the luggage rack above the seats. Upon spotting the snake, passengers quickly moved away from their seats, visibly alarmed. Some of them even recorded the incident on their phones. The snake, which appeared to be black, was positioned with its head facing the seats, causing further distress among the travelers.

Railway administration launches investigation

Following the incident, the railway administration initiated an inquiry into the matter. According to CPRS Harshit Srivastava, the snake appeared inside the train two days ago. In response to the increasing occurrences of snakes in trains, the railway department has decided to take stringent measures, including increased vigilance during train cleaning. Train attendants have also been instructed to be extra cautious. Investigations are underway to determine if the snakes were deliberately released into the trains by outsiders.

Previous snake incidents on trains

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In September, a snake was also found in the Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express. With two reported incidents involving snakes in trains operated by the West Central Railway, concerns about passenger safety and cleanliness on Indian Railways continue to grow.

