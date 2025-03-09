Indore: BSc student jumps to death from third floor of college, posted social media status According to police, the victim had posted a status on social media in which he had stated that 'he could not become a good student or a good son.'

A BSc student tragically died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of his college building in Indore. The incident occurred in the Dwarkapuri police station area, and police are investigating the reason behind the extreme step. The deceased student is identified as Mayur Rajput and was a third-year BSc student.

Anand Yadav, Additional DCP Zone 4 confirmed the incident and said the investigations are underway. "This is an incident of the Dwarkapuri police station area where a boy named Mayur Rajput, who was a BSc third-year student, jumped from the third floor of the college and committed suicide from there," said Additional DCP Yadav.

Student posted a message of social media

DCP Yadav also informed that the deceased student had shared a status on social media which reflects disappointment. He wrote, "neither could I become a good student nor a good son." "So far it has been found that he had posted something on his social media status in which he had written that neither could I become a good student nor a good son. He has done something like this in his mental state. We are investigating the rest," DCP Yadav told reporters.

"In the investigation, all these things will be discussed with the family members, and once all the talks are done, everything will be clear. He is a third-year student, so his age will be between 19-20 years," he added.