Gwalior shocker: Junior doctor allegedly raped by colleague in abandoned medical college hostel

A disturbing incident of rape has come to light in Gwalior, where a junior doctor was allegedly raped by her colleague in an abandoned hostel within the premises of a government medical college. The accused, a 25-year-old junior doctor, has been arrested following a complaint filed by the victim.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday within the campus of Gajraraja Medical College. According to police reports, the victim was called to an abandoned hostel within the college grounds by the accused, who is also a junior doctor and an acquaintance of the victim. Upon her arrival, the accused allegedly coerced and raped her.

"The victim had come to give an exam and was staying at the girls' hostel on campus," stated City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ashok Jadon. "The accused, who also studies with her, called her to an old, deserted boys' hostel. When she arrived, he threatened her and committed the rape."

Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint at the Kampu police station in Gwalior. Based on her complaint, the police promptly arrested the accused colleague. A case has been registered against him, and further investigations are underway.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and security within the medical college premises. The fact that the crime occurred in an abandoned building within the campus has also prompted questions about the oversight and maintenance of such spaces.