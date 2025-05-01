Four die as car rams into road divider and overturns in MP's Guna According to Gopal Chaubey, in-charge of Myana police station, the victims were returning to Rijoda village in Shivpuri district after attending a wedding function.

Guna:

In a tragic incident, four people lost their lives and three others were seriously injured after their speeding car hit a road divider and overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

According to Gopal Chaubey, in-charge of Myana police station, the victims were returning to Rijoda village in Shivpuri district after attending a wedding at Maawan in Guna when the vehicle crashed near Bhadaura town. Preliminary investigation suggests the driver may have swerved to avoid a stray animal, causing the car to hit the divider and overturn.

The deceased have been identified as Govind Raghuvanshi, Sonu Raghuvanshi, Veeru Kushwaha, and Hitesh Bairagi, all residents of Rijoda village.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital, with one person in critical condition referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)