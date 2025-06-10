'Falsely accused': Family of Sonam's alleged lover Raj Kushwaha denies his role in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder Meghalaya Honeymoon murder case: Four people have been arrested in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, including Raj Kushwaha.

Indore:

The family of Raj Kushwaha, alleged boyfriend of Sonam Raghuvanshi and a key accused in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya, has refuted all allegations against him. They claimed that Raj is innocent and has been falsely implicated and trapped in the entire case.

Raj Kushwaha's mother said that her son is only 20 years old and was working Sonam's brother’s factory and urged the government to prove him innocent.

'My son cannot do anything like this...'

Raj Kushwaha's mother said, "My son cannot do anything like this. He is just 20 years old. He is my everything. My son worked in Sonam's brother's factory. He is being falsely accused. I request the government to prove him innocent. He is innocent."

Raj Kushwaha's sister also voiced similar concerns, asserting that her brother is innocent and has been wrongly accused in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi. She maintained that Raj has no involvement in the murder and is being unfairly targeted.

Raj Kushwaha's sister said, "Vicky and Raj both are my brothers. They can never do something like this. My brother Raj did not go anywhere. You can ask the people at his office. My only demand is that my brother should be released. He is not involved in the murder. My brother is innocent."

Raj was present at Raja's funeral

As the murder in the misty hills of Meghalaya unfolds, a new development in the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi has come to the fore. Eyewitnesses said that one of the accused, Raj Kushwaha, drove a vehicle to take people to the victim’s funeral. Notably, Kushwaha is suspected to be the key conspirator along with Sonam Raghuvanshi, the victim’s wife. He has also been alleged of having had an affair with Sonam.

"When Raja's body arrived here, Sonam's family, whose home is in Govind Nagar Kharcha area, had arranged four -five vehicles for people to attend the funeral. Kushwaha was driving the four-wheeler in which I went, though we did not talk. Only after seeing his photograph in the media post his arrest, I recollected this episode," said eye-witness Lakshman Singh Rathore.

Honeymoon murder case: What we know so far

Raja Raghuvanshi, who was on his honeymoon with wife Sonam after their May 11 wedding in Indore, was found dead in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills on June 2. The police said that his body was in a decomposed state when they found it. The couple had gone missing on May 23, shortly after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village, around 20 km from where his body was recovered.

Meanwhile, five people, including the wife, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The arrested accused have been identified as Raj Kushwaha, Vicky Thakur, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi.

According to Meghalaya Police, Sonam is the mastermind behind the shocking honeymoon murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. Sources reveal that Sonam and Raj had been in a relationship for a long time. Raj was employed as a manager in the plywood business run by Sonam's brother. Their affair remained hidden even after Sonam married Raja.

Also Read:

Also Read: