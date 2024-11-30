Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Doctors leave scissor inside woman's body during cancer treatment, only to find out 2 years later | Details

In a case of gross medical negligence, a scissor was removed from inside the stomach of a woman after an operation which was reported left two years ago. According to the information received, the woman had undergone an operation in the government hospital of Gwalior 2 years ago. During this, the doctors left the scissor in her stomach.

The doctor as well as the patient's family at Bhind District Hospital were shocked when a CT scan revealed scissors in the woman's stomach. This incident came to light when CT scan in-charge Satish Sharma was doing a CT scan of a woman named Kamala at Bhind District Hospital.

According to reports, two years ago, the woman was operated upon in a government hospital in Gwalior. According to the family members, scissors were left in the stomach during this operation. Kamala, a resident of Bhind district, was operated upon for stomach cancer on 20 February 2022 at Kamala Raja Hospital in Gwalior.

During the operation, the doctor was careless and left the scissors in the woman's stomach. The woman did not even realize it. But for the past few days, the woman had a stomachache and when the pain did not go away even with medicines, the doctor advised her to get a CT scan done, in which the scissors were clearly visible in the stomach.

The scissors in the stomach could have been fatal for the woman. The victim said that we would go to court regarding this matter and take action against the negligent doctor. Doctor Satish Sharma, who did the CT scan in the district hospital, has also confirmed this.

(Report by Paranidhesh Bhardwaj from Bhind)