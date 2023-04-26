'I am a coronavirus for the BJP, RSS,' says Digvijaya Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Madhya Pradesh: I am a coronavirus for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday as he reacted to a statement made by Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsiram Silawat.

Tulsiram Silawat, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister, in a statement, had called Digvijaya Singh the 'Coronavirus for the Congress'. The minister added that he prayed to Lord Mahakal (one of 12 jyotirlingas in Ujjain) that the next birth of Digvijaya Singh should be in China, where the infectious viral disease was first detected in 2019.

Responding back to BJP leader's statement, Digvijaya Singh said, "Yes, I am the coronavirus for the BJP and the Sangh."

Further hitting out at the BJP leader, Digvijaya Singh said that everyone knows what was Madhya Pradesh minister's wealth was earlier and where it stands now.

"You (media) should ask Silawat how did his business become so big and from where he got so much money," asked Digvijaya Singh.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Rs 45 cr spent on 'beautification' of CM Kejriwal's house? Congress, BJP lambast AAP

ALSO READ | After Rahul Gandhi, defamation case against Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Gujarat over ‘thugs’ remark