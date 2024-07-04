Dhirendra Shastri birthday: Baba appeals followers to celebrate in their houses in wake of Hathras stampede

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Baba Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri.

Dhirendra Shastri birthday: The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur has made all the necessary preparations on the occasion of Baba Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri's birthday today (July 4). In the order issued by the District Collector, instructions were given to the officers of all the departments.

The security has been beefed up after the Hathras stampede which claimed the lives of around 121 people in Uttar Pradesh on July 2 (Tuesday). Pandit Dhirendra Shastri has urged all his devotees not to come in large numbers to attend his birthday celebrations in Chhatarpur.

Baba Bageshwar requests devotees to avoid over-crowding

ADM ASP has been given the responsibility to ensure law and order and other arrangements while coordinating with the organisers of the event. The PWD department has been given the responsibility to arrange barricades around the stage in order to reduce the crowd at different places and also to stop the crowd around the temple area.

SDM and SDOP were given responsibility for crowd management, light arrangements, law and security, shops, traffic arrangements and necessary permissions for the programme.

CMHO Chhatarpur has been given the responsibility of maintaining the health system and ensuring smooth arrangements of ambulance services, oxygen, medicines and medical treatment.

CEO Janpad Panchayat Raj Nagar has been given the responsibility of cleanliness of the event venue, parking lights, street lights, smooth traffic and removal of inflammable materials.

CMO Khajuraho and Chhatarpur were given responsibility for providing cleanliness, tankers for drinking water, cattle vehicles for animals, mobile toilets and fire brigade etc. Food and safety officers were given the responsibility of food sampling in warehouses and distribution of safe food items.

District Food and Supply officers were given the responsibility to ensure safety arrangements related to gas cylinders.

