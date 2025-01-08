Damoh: Two children burnt to death, one critically injured after their hut catches fire

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

In a shocking incident, two children were burnt to death and one was critically injured in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Wednesday. According to the authorities, they suffered 100 per cent burnt injuries in the fire incident.

Dr Chakresh Kumar, RMO District Hospital, Damoh said "Three children were referred here, out of which 2 were brought dead and one child is in severe condition. We will provide primary treatment and refer her to a higher centre. All three children were 100 per cent burnt. The reason for burning is not known."

Two girls, aged 3 and 5 years, died of burns while their five-month-old sister was seriously injured after a fire broke out in their hut in a village in Damoh.

The incident occurred in an agricultural field in Baroda village under the Magron police station limits. The deceased sisters are identified as Janhavi (5) and Kirti (3) while a five-month-old girl is referred to Jabalpur in a serious condition, said District Hospital surgeon Umesh Tantuway.

Father of the deceased girls, Govind Adivasi, said he works on contract for carrying out irrigation work and lives in a hut in an agricultural field.

He said while working in the field in the evening, his wife rushed to him and informed him about the blaze in the hut.

By the time the flames were put out, the three girls were burnt badly, he said and added that the cause behind the incident is not known.

(With PTI inputs)