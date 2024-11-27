Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
  4. Dalit man beaten to death by Sarpanch, kin over land dispute in MP's Shivpuri, CM Mohan Yadav takes action

Dalit man beaten to death by Sarpanch, kin over land dispute in MP's Shivpuri, CM Mohan Yadav takes action

Dalit man was killed by Sarpanch and eight others after he and his maternal uncle objected to a road constructed through their land.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Shivpuri Published : Nov 27, 2024 20:16 IST, Updated : Nov 27, 2024 20:16 IST
Dalit man killed in MP
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by the sarpanch and seven other individuals over a land dispute in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, an official said on Wednesday. The deceased identified as Narad Jatav, was fatally attacked on Tuesday evening after he and his maternal uncle objected to a road constructed through their land.

The road leads to a hotel belonging to the sarpanch, Padam Dhakad, in Indergarh village, the official said. Taking swift action, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while on a tour to the UK and Germany, directed Pardyumna Singh Tomar, the energy minister and the district in-charge, to visit the village and extend help to the grieving family, an official said.

CM Yadav also directed the release of Rs 4 lakh aid to Jatav's family. Moreover, the CM also informed that eight persons connected to the incident have been detained. He has directed officials to take strict action against the culprits, he added.

CM Yadav said, 'there is no place for cruelty and anarchy in Madhya Pradesh" and "elements spreading unrest in the state will face tough action." 

