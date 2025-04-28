Cyber cafe operator, two others apprehended for making fake mark sheets in Indore Acting on a tip-off, the accused identified as Javed Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Mohammad Riyaz, were apprehended from the Khajrana police station area.

Indore:

Police on Monday arrested three individuals, including a cyber cafe operator, for allegedly creating fake mark sheets for people, particularly unemployed youth, in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused identified as Javed Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Mohammad Riyaz, were apprehended from the Khajrana police station area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said.

Singh said that Javed Khan, who operated a cyber cafe, was found in possession of several counterfeit mark sheets. "Javed and his associates made fake mark sheets from school to college level, especially for unemployed youth, and charged Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 per mark sheet," Singh stated.

According to the preliminary investigation, the trio had been involved in illegal activity for the past two to three years. A detailed probe into the matter is currently underway, he added.

(With PTI inputs)