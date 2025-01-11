Saturday, January 11, 2025
     
Crocodiles found in MP house during IT searches, four reptiles rescued by forest dept

A top IT official said searches were carried out at places connected to Rajesh Kesarwani, a bidi manufacturer, building construction contractor and former BJP corporator in Sagar.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Sagar Published : Jan 11, 2025 12:06 IST, Updated : Jan 11, 2025 12:06 IST
Crocodiles were rescued on Friday from a house in Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh by forest department officials who were tipped off about the presence of the reptiles by Income Tax personnel raiding the place. Confirming the development, MP Head of Forest Force Aseem Shrivastava said that a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act in this regard. The action was taken after forest department personnel were notified about the presence of crocodiles by IT sleuths, he added.

"The health of the crocodiles is being examined. We will intimate the court about them and proceed accordingly," Shrivastava added.

Shrivastava, however, did not say how many crocodiles were rescued or who was the owner of the house. While a top IT official said searches were carried out at places connected to Rajesh Kesarwani, a bidi manufacturer, building construction contractor and former BJP corporator in Sagar, he refused to speak anything about crocodiles. 

Sources put the number of reptiles rescued at four.

