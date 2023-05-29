'Khayali pulao...'- CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacts to Rahul Gandhi's remark on MP Assembly election | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE CM Chouhan takes a dig at Congress Rahul Gandhi over his remark on MP Assembly election 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement on the upcoming assembly election in the state.

"BJP is going to get more than 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh. 'Unko khayali pulao pakaane hai toh pakaate rahe' (let them build a castle in the air)," said Chouhan.

What Rahul Gandhi said

Gandhi on Monday exuded confidence that the party will bag 150 seats in the upcoming polls in MP. Speaking to the media after the party's poll preparedness meeting at the AICC headquarters here, he said the party would continue its winning streak in Madhya Pradesh after emerging victorious in Karnataka.

Gandhi along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting of top party leaders from Madhya Pradesh where all state leaders stressed on unity within the party. Former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and AICC in-charge P Aggarwal was among those resent during the meeting.

"We had a lengthy discussion. It is our internal assessment that we got 136 in Karnataka. In Madhya Pradesh we are going to get 150 seats. What we did in Karnataka we are going to repeat that (in Madhya Pradesh)," Gandhi told reporters after the meeting.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 230 seats. The tenure of MP Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 6, 2024. Therefore the election will take place around November this year.

(With PTI input)

