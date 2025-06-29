Bhopal: Man shot dead during birthday celebration after six rounds of bullets fired by goons | Video Bhopal crime: The Chhola Mandir police have filed a case and initiated a manhunt to trace the suspects, including Naseem Banne Khan. As part of the investigation, authorities are analysing CCTV footage from the area and have interrogated multiple individuals linked to the incident.

Bhopal:

A tragic incident unfolded in Bhopal’s Leeladhar Colony late Saturday night (June 28), where 22-year-old Amit Verma was shot dead during a birthday party. The shooting occurred in the Chhola Mandir police station area of Madhya Pradesh and involved known local goon Naseem Banne Khan and his associates.

Birthday party turns fatal in Bhopal

Amit, who worked at a garment shop and lived in Barkhedi Phatak, Gali No. 2, Khatikpura, had gone to his friend Ashu Khatik’s house in Leeladhar Colony to celebrate his birthday around midnight on Saturday. After the cake-cutting ceremony, Amit and his friends were chatting outside on the street when two motorcycles carrying six armed assailants arrived at the scene and opened fire.

Victim sustained bullet wounds in head and abdomen

In the sudden burst of six rounds of gunfire, Amit was hit twice- once in the abdomen and once in the head. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The attackers then fled the scene.

Victim had no criminal record

Initial reports suggest that Amit had no known criminal background. He was a regular worker trying to earn a living, making the incident even more shocking for locals.

Police investigation underway

More details are awaited in this regard.