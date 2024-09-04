Bhopal: Man arrested for stealing artefacts worth Rs 15 crore from Shyamala Hills State Museum

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Artefacts worth Rs 15 crore from Shyamala Hills State Museum

A man has been arrested for reportedly stealing artefacts, worth Rs 15 crore from Shyamala Hills State Museum, Bhopal, police said. According to reports, the locks of two rooms were found broken, in which gold and silver archaeological ornaments, coins and other materials were kept. The museum staff informed the police that the museum was closed on Sunday evening. And the museum remains closed on Monday as it is a holiday, all the rooms inside the museum are locked and closed.

Based on the prescribed procedure, all the exit gates were closed and three to four police parties searched the museum. During the said search, the accused was found injured and unable to climb the 25 feet wall. Following an intensive search, accused Vinod, a resident of Gaya was nabbed. Police also found a bag full of gold and silver jewellery, coins and other materials which were stolen from the State Museum were found.

Vinod said police that he had entered the state museum on Sunday afternoon with a ticket, after which he hid under the stairs and after a few hours, went to the museum. The door was locked, when he looked outside, guards 1-4 Home Guards and private guards were on patrol. In a failed attempt, then he tried to jump the wall of about 25 feet height. Accused Vinod Yadav has told that he had come once before also, the CCTV cameras and alarms installed in the museum were switched off and the doors were weak due to which the said incident was easily carried out.