Bhopal man arrested after viral video of stunt on moving car roof | WATCH

Bhopal:

A shocking video of a young man performing a life-threatening stunt on a moving car has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the driver opening the door of a moving car, leaving the steering wheel, and climbing onto the roof while the vehicle continued to run without control. The act, reportedly carried out for social media “reels” and online popularity, could have ended in tragedy.

Car runs without driver in the dark

In the video, a white car can be seen speeding down a road at night with no one behind the wheel. With the driver standing on the roof, the vehicle appears completely out of control. Even a small mistake could have led to a major accident. If a pedestrian, biker, or family had been on the road at that moment, the consequences could have been disastrous.

Many social media users have criticised the stunt, calling it an open invitation to disaster.

Video linked to Bhopal

Based on the vehicle’s registration code, the video is being claimed to be from the capital city of Bhopal. However, officials initially said that formal verification of the video was pending. The incident is said to have taken place on the busy Char Imli road area of the city.

Accused arrested after video goes viral

After the video surfaced online, traffic police launched a search operation. The accused, identified as Shreshth Parmar, was later arrested. Traffic Subedar Jitendra Ateria traced the address and caught the accused from Sterling Campus along with the car (MP04CV3472). The vehicle has been seized.

A case has been registered against Parmar under serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Habibganj Police Station has issued a clear warning to those performing dangerous stunts for social media fame.

Officials said anyone found risking lives by performing such acts on public roads will face strict legal action and may be sent directly to jail.