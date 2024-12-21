Rs 2.85 crore cash, 40 kg silver seized in Lokayukta raid on former transport department constable in Bhopal

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bhopal: Rs 2.85 crore cash, 40 kg silver seized in Lokayukta raid on former transport department constable.

In a major crackdown on alleged corruption, Lokayukta police seized Rs 2.85 crore, 40 kg of silver, and other valuables from the Bhopal residence of a former Madhya Pradesh transport department police officer, officials said on Friday.

Great recovery of gold and precious metals

During the raid on Friday, a briefcase containing 40 kilograms of silver was recovered from the ex-constable’s house. Lokayukta officials recovered gold worth Rs 50 lakh and documents relating to assets, which are currently being examined.

Property worth over Rs 3 crore has been seized

The total value of the assets recovered from the ex-constable has been estimated at over Rs 3 crore. This includes gold, gold, silver, and real estate securities.

Lokayukta’s statement on the raid

According to Lokayukta officials, the amount of money the former police officer has collected does not match his known sources of income. “The investigation is ongoing, and additional assets may be uncovered as the case develops,” said a senior Lokayukta official.

Background of the accused

The accused, who resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department a year ago, is believed to have indulged in the real estate business. Officials suspect that these new projects may have been used to launder the illegal proceeds.

Crackdown on corruption continues

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny of government officials and civil servants in Madhya Pradesh. The Lokayukta's effort is aimed at fighting corruption and recovering illegally accumulated wealth.

Further investigations are underway, and more details are expected in the coming days.

