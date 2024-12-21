Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Four of a family die in fire at milk parlour-cum-residence in Dewas

A tragic fire claimed the lives of four family members, including two children, at a milk parlour-cum-residence in the Nayapura area of Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, during the early hours of Saturday, according to police reports.

The fire broke out around 4:45 AM, engulfing the premises that served as both a milk parlour and the family’s home.

"We received information about a fire in a milk parlour in Nayapura, and a family was living in the same premises," Nahar Darwaja police station in-charge Manju Yadav told PTI.