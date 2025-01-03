MP: Police use lathicharge as protests erupt against Union Carbide's waste disposal in Pithampur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV An outfit named 'Pithampur Bachao Samiti' had given the shutdown call in Pithampur

Bhopal gas tragedy: Massive protests have erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur against the disposal of Union Carbide’s toxic waste in the region. Thousands of residents took to the streets, prompting the police to resort to a lathicharge in an attempt to control the situation.

The uproar began after 337 tons of toxic waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, infamous for the 1984 gas tragedy, were transported to an industrial waste disposal unit in Pithampur on Thursday morning. The waste was brought in 12 sealed container trucks under tight security through a "green corridor", covering a distance of 250 kilometres from Bhopal to Pithampur in Dhar district.

Sealed containers spark fear and protests

The arrival of the toxic waste has sparked widespread anger among local residents which led to protests across Pithampur -- a town with a population of approximately 1.75 lakh. A shutdown was also called in the area in the wake of this. Amid the bandh call, which saw shops and markets remaining closed on Friday, a group of protesters blocked the road near Eicher Motors, but police prevailed over them and restored normal traffic with mild cane charge.

Why are residents protesting?

As per the information, residents fear that disposing of the toxic waste in Pithampur could pose severe health and environmental risks. The proximity of Pithampur to Indore, about 30 kilometres away, has also led Indore residents to join the opposition. Despite assurances from the state government about the safe disposal of the waste, locals remain skeptical and demand that the toxic material be relocated to a safer and more remote location.

However, the government has dismissed concerns about potential hazards. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday addressed "doubters" and said the issue should not be politicised. He asserted the waste comprised 60 per cent mud and 40 per cent naphthol used to make pesticide methyl isocyanate (MIC) and was "not at all harmful." Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been made in Pithampur to maintain law and order.

ALSO READ: Bhopal gas disaster: City gets rid of Union Carbide factory's toxic waste 40 years after horrific tragedy