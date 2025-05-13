Bhopal: Fire breaks out after gas cylinders explode during wedding ceremony, probe underway Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit could have ignited the cylinders in a storeroom. Soon after receiving information about the incident, fire engines rushed to the spot and successfully controlled the blaze.

Bhopal:

A massive fire broke out after gas cylinders exploded during a wedding ceremony in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Monday. Soon after receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and started the investigation.

No injuries were reported and officials are investigating the incident, which caused significant disruption and fear among locals in the area.

Reports suggest that massive explosions heard from roughly 12 gas cylinders at Sunrise Marriage Garden in village Khejra Bhanpur, Ayodhya bypass.

The incident, which was reported in the venue's storage area, fortunately resulted in no injuries at the time of reporting.