Discipline through devotion! MP Police directs Bhagavad Gita sessions for constables under training Madhya Pradesh Police training institutes have now been directed to introduce Bhagavad Gita recital sessions for constable trainees to help them lead a righteous life. Nearly 4,000 trainees are undergoing training in these facilities.

Bhopal:

In a fresh instruction issued to all eight police training schools in Madhya Pradesh, the training wing of the state police has now asked their centres to incorporate Bhagavad Gita recital sessions for the recruits. Officials believe this is intended to guide the trainees towards a more disciplined and righteous way of living while they undergo training. The direction has been issued by Additional Director General of Police (Training) Raja Babu Singh. There are around 4,000 men and women undergoing constable training at these institutions since July. Singh had earlier initiated Ramcharitmanas recital sessions during the inauguration of the current training batch, stating that such reading instils a deeper sense of discipline. The Ramcharitmanas narrates the virtues of Lord Rama and the period of his exile in the forests.

Bhagavad Gita reading to be placed before daily meditation

Singh, a 1994 batch IPS officer, has now asked the superintendents of these training schools to, if possible, introduce reading of at least one chapter of the Bhagavad Gita during the ongoing holy month of Lord Krishna (Agahan Krishna). This has been suggested to be done just before the daily meditation period of the trainees. In his official message to the schools, he said, "Bhagavad Gita is our eternal scripture. Its regular reading will definitely guide our trainees to lead a righteous life, and their life will get better."

Singh had also undertaken a similar practice in 2019 while serving as Gwalior range police head, where Bhagavad Gita copies were distributed to jail inmates and several others.

About the Bhagavad Gita

The Bhagavad Gita is one of the most revered spiritual and philosophical scriptures of India, forming an important part of the Mahabharata. It is a timeless conversation between Lord Krishna and Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, where Krishna explains the deeper meaning of life, duty, righteousness, devotion and self-realisation. The text guides individuals on how to remain steady in challenging situations, perform one's responsibilities without attachment and rise above fear, confusion and ego. Across centuries, the Gita has inspired thinkers, leaders and ordinary people with its universal message that inner clarity and balanced action lead to true fulfilment.

(With inputs from PTI)

