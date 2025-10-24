Beware of disciples, they ruin their 'gurus': Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri issues stern warning Shastri urged people to recognise the difference between true devotion and pretentious spirituality. He remarked that many revered gurus have seen their reputations ruined by their own followers, much like politicians whose closest aides often cause their downfall.

Chhatarpur:

In a fiery statement made in Chhatarpur, spiritual leader Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Maharaj, issued a sharp caution to his devotees, warning them not to blindly trust his disciples. Shastri said that it is often the “disciples who sink their gurus,” adding that this applies to both spiritual leaders and political figures. With folded hands, he urged people to stay alert and avoid being misled by those misusing his name.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri emphasised, “We take responsibility for only two people- one for Balaji and one for ourselves.” He stressed that disciples should truly reflect their guru’s conduct and values but lamented that many only wear religious clothing and symbols without embodying any real devotion.

“Do not fall for fake disciples,” says Shastri

Addressing the audience, Shastri remarked that in the current times, people must learn to distinguish between genuine spirituality and opportunism. “Almost every guru who lost his reputation did so because of his disciples,” he said. “The same goes for politicians- their downfall often comes from those closest to them. Some people neither meditate nor pray; they only pretend to be disciples by wearing traditional robes and applying tilak.”

He announced that his followers should henceforth beware of such individuals. “Do not get trapped by anyone claiming to be my disciple,” he cautioned, highlighting the importance of discernment in faith and devotion.

Controversy over Bageshwar Dham disciples

Shastri’s remarks come amid growing complaints against some of his followers at Bageshwar Dham, who have allegedly been charging money to arrange private meetings with the Baba. Upon learning about these accusations, Shastri reportedly expressed anger and disappointment, fearing these actions could tarnish both his reputation and the sanctity of the Dham. His latest public warning appears to be a direct response to these allegations.

Devotees support Baba’s stand

Several of Dhirendra Shastri’s followers endorsed his statement, saying that such misconduct has indeed been witnessed at Bageshwar Dham. Longtime devotees claimed that some aides exploit visitors for personal gain under the guise of serving the Maharaj, causing dishonor to the temple and its spiritual purpose. They agreed that Shastri’s open warning was necessary to protect the image and integrity of the Dham.

(With inputs from Prem Gupta)