Vastu Tips: Seven running horses' photo brings positivity and prosperity

In today's Vastu Shastra, we will talk about the significance and importance of seven running horses' photo. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, a picture of seven running horses in a house is considered beneficial. It is said that photo of seven running horses brings positive energy in the house. According to vastu, number seven is considered auspicious. Also, Lord Surya's chariot had seven horses.

Even, the rainbow has seven colors and we take seven pheras in Hindu wedding. Hence, seven number is considered lucky. Thus, placing a picture of seven horses running by the sea in the house brings positive energy and also helps in accelerating your work. If you put this image at your workplace, it can bring prosperity and growth.