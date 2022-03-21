Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Know about cashier's seating area and electricity system in the hotel

Today in Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the direction and electricity system of the cashier in the hotel. The cashier should always sit facing the north direction and keep the cash box on his right-hand side, which should open in the north direction. This will greatly benefit your business.

Special care has to be taken while making electricity arrangements at any place, but along with caution, it is also very important to take care of the directions.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is appropriate to choose igneous angle and south and west direction for AC with electric meter and switch in the hotel. But keep in mind that one should not choose southeast or northeast for these works.

Apart from this, the igneous direction should be chosen for the transformer and generator.