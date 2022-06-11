Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture or statue of pair of swans in bedroom is auspicious

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE pair of swans

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about putting a picture of a pair of swans in the house. If there is any kind of tension in your married relationship or you are not getting the kind of relationship you want with your spouse, then this is the best option for you. Putting a beautiful picture or portrait of a couple of swans in your bedroom. You can also put the idol.

Seeing the pair of two swans, again and again, increases the love and attachment towards each other in the mind. On the other hand, if you want to make your financial situation better, to increase wealth and prosperity in the house, then for that place a big swan picture in place of a pair of swans. This will keep the money coming into your house.