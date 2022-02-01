Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: It is considered auspicious to build windows in North direction of the house. Know why

Acharya Indu Prakash is here to enlighten you about the Vastu dosh that can happen if the windows in your house are not constructed in the right direction. North direction is considered a positive energy direction. The north direction is called the direction of Kubera, the god of wealth. By constructing windows in this direction, the grace of God Kubera remains on your house, office, building and there is no shortage of money.

Therefore, it is good to build windows in the north direction and these windows must be opened every day for a while. Tomorrow, Acharya Indu Prakash will talk about creating windows in the south direction and how does it affect the household and the family.