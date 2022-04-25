Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Here's why you should NEVER keep dried flowers in the house

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about dried flowers. A dry flower kept in the house is like a dead body. Just as the dead body is not kept in the house, dry flowers should not be kept in the same way. In the well-known Tantra text Mantra Maharanava, it is said that all the flowers offered to God are immediately purified.

Nirmalayas should be removed immediately or else negative energies like Chandali, Chandanshu and Vishwakasen have been said to come for his enjoyment. In other words, there has also been a ban on dried flowers.

Nowadays dried potpourri flowers are in fashion. It is better if you plant fake flowers, but potpourri flowers are like poison. Always use fresh flowers.