Vastu Tips: Business has come to a standstill? Follow THESE measures for growth & profit

Everything in your workplace or shop is influenced by Vastu Shastra. Whether it is the entrance of the shop or goods/inventory in the shop. Everything is influenced by Vastu Shastra. The most important thing in a shop is its goods. Every shopkeeper wants that the goods of his shop should be sold as soon as possible, and it earns him a good profit.

So, for such a situation, choose west angle to keep the goods in the shop. Keeping the goods in this angle helps in selling quickly. Along with the goods, the cash box is also of great importance in the shop. The direction of the cash box in the shop depends on the direction of the shopkeeper's sitting.

If the shopkeeper sits facing the north direction, then the cash box should be kept on his right side, i.e, keep the cash box in such a way that it opens towards the north direction because this direction is blessed by Kuber, the god of wealth himself. Also, keep the cash box on the right side even if you sit facing east. If the owner of the shop sits in the south-east facing north, then keep the cash box to his left.