Vastu Shastra: Washing hands in the plate after eating food can cause defects in the house; know why

Vastu Shastra: Often times people wash their hands on the plate after eating. But hands should never be washed on the plate of food. According to religious beliefs, washing hands on a plate of food is considered inauspicious. By washing hands on the plate, the remaining food in it is disrespected. Maa Lakshmi and Annapurna are annoyed by washing their hands on the plate of food. Due to this, there is poverty in the house. In the scriptures also Agni is considered the main deity.

It is believed that the material offered in the yajna is received by the deities in the form of food. That is why food is considered to be of great importance. Apart from this, insulting food is also considered a sin in many Puranas.

Mother Annapurna gets angry

Washing hands on the plate brings disrespect to the food left in it. Also, this angers Goddess Annapurna and Goddess Lakshmi. The reason behind not doing so is also given in the scriptures. Therefore food should never be insulted.

Keep these things in mind while eating

Always keep the plate of food on the mat, pat or square with respect. Apart from this, the plate of food should never be held with one hand. It is believed that by holding the plate with one hand, the food goes into the phantom vagina. At the same time, leaving the leftovers in the plate is also considered inauspicious.

It is said in the scriptures to meditate on God before meals. It is said that while eating food, anger, conversation or strange sounds should not be made.

