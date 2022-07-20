Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Shastra: Put THIS special picture in your kitchen for happiness and prosperity

Vastu Shastra: We all always want that there should always be wealth and prosperity in our house. That's why humans run and work so hard. Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Indu Prakash that by putting such pictures in the kitchen, we can increase wealth and prosperity.

Photos of Mata Annapurna and fruits and vegetables

Today in Vastu Shastra we are talking about the kitchen, that is, about putting a picture in the kitchen. The kitchen is the most important place in the house because it is our Annapurna. Therefore, it is very important to take care of its beauty and good luck. There must be a picture of Mother Annapurna in the kitchen. Also, put a beautiful picture full of fruits and vegetables in your kitchen.

You will get this benefit from photos

There is never any shortage of money and food in the house by putting pictures of Mother Annapurna and fruits and vegetables. The stocks of grains are always full and there is happiness and prosperity in the house. That is, you will never have to face scarcity and shortages.

Picture of Ganesh ji will remove the trouble

Apart from this, if your kitchen is not built in the south-east or south direction according to Vastu or there is any other problem related to Vastu, then in the north-east of the kitchen, that is, in the north-east corner of the vermilion colored Ganesha, i.e. Heram Ganesh ji. Picture should be taken.