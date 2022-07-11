Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Shastra: Know the faults of mirrors on the cupboard of your house

Vastu Shastra: Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash whether it is auspicious or inauspicious to put glass in the shelves kept in the house. What is the effect of keeping such shelves in the house?

We often pay a lot of attention to the decoration of our homes. Especially the women of the house choose such things for the house which are beautiful in appearance and its benefits are also many. One such thing is the wardrobe. We all definitely have a wardrobe in our house. In which you keep special things from your special clothes. Then while closing that cupboard, he also looks at himself in the mirror installed on it.

Nowadays, in the era of fashion, such shelves are coming, whose doors are mirrored from outside, but according to Vastu rules, this is not quite right. Because according to the rule, the direction of keeping the cupboard is south or west. Whereas according to Vastu, the east or north direction is considered good for mirroring. Therefore, if there is a mirror on the door of the cupboard, then it is not right.

It is a symbol of negativity. This affects your financial condition. Keeping a glass cupboard in the house can reduce your income. So if you go to buy a wardrobe now, then take special care of this thing.