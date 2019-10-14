Vaastu Tips: Window on the main entrance will bring prosperity to your house

Vaastu Tips

Acharya Indu Prakash had earlier told us about in which direction we should have your windows, which directions we should and what are the implication according to Vaastu Shashtra. Now, today we talk about windows on the side of the main entrance of the house.

Should we get windows constructed beside the main entrance or should actually avoid it? According to Vaastu Shaastra, windows on the side of the main entrance is considered to be a good thing. Windows on the main entrance of the house are considered auspicious as they bring prosperity to the house and overall create a good vibe. We tell you about the type of window you should get constructed on the main entrance of the house.

While constructing your house, you should install equal size and design windows on both the side of the main entrance. Windows on the side of the main entrance help create a magnetic field that brings positive energy to the house. Additionally, the total number of windows should be in even numbers, odd numbers should be avoided.