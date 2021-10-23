Saturday, October 23, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: Here's why you should have white stone flooring in northwest direction

According to Vastu Shastra, it is better to choose white colour for the floor in the northwest direction.

October 23, 2021
Today in Vastu Shastra, know about the Vayavy angle from Acharya Indu Prakash. According to Vastu Shastra, it is better to choose white colour for the floor in the northwest direction of your house.

By installing a white coloured stone floor in this direction, the people living in that place can reap a lot of benefits. This develops the mental power of the person. You can take all your decisions well. Along with this, you get knowledge of many new things and you have good relations with your father at home.

