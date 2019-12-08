Vastu Tips: Why dead flowers must never be kept in the house

In today's segment of Vastu Shashtra, we will talk about the consequences of keeping dried and dead flowers in your house. As per the guidelines of Vastu Shashtra, dried and dead flowers must never be kept in your house as they are considered inauspicious and may attract negative energy into the house. Flowers are kept in the house for good energy, but once they have lost their energy, you must take them out of house otherwise they can attract bad vibes and make your house look clutter-some.

Fresh flowers are considered to bring a lot of positive energy in a house. This positive energy is called the Yang Energy in Chinese Vastu Shastra. It is commonly believed that fresh flowers aid positivity into the lives of poeple around. They are considered a source of positivity and vibrancy as they bring freshness into home with their fragrance.