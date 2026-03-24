Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 1,500 points, Nifty above 22,800 amid strong global cues

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, rebounded on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in tandem with global markets as US President Donald Trump said the United States has talked with Iran about a possible end to their war. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 1,516.08 points or 2.08 per cent to start the session at 74,212.47, the Nifty gained 365.8 points to open at 22,878.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 72,696.39 and the Nifty 50 at 22,512.65. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index added 363.43 points, or 2.46 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up by 158.28 points or 2.31 per cent, to trade at 7,18.79. The surge in the stock market comes as global crude prices plunged as much as 14 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,297 stocks advancing against 189 stocks declining on the NSE. 58 stocks remained unchanged.

"As long as it trades below 22,800/73600, the weak formation is likely to continue. On the downside, selling pressure could persist towards 22,500/72700. A break below 22,500/72700 could push the index lower to 22,000/71000. On the other hand, if the index holds above 22,800/73600, it could move towards 23000-23,400/74200-75400," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a strong positive start as it opened with a gain of 692.5 points at 23,157.50, compared to the previous close of 22,465. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak for the seventeenth straight day and offloaded equities worth Rs 10,414.23 crore on March 23, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) largely offset the outflows with purchases of Rs 12,033.97 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks advanced as oil prices plunged as much as 14 per cent after US President Donald Trump hinted at postponing proposed strikes on Iran’s energy facilities. The surge is in line with Wall Street as the S&P 500 climbed 1.1% for its best day since the war began. While Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 353.51 points or 0.69 per cent to trade at 51,869. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 407.53 points or 1.67 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 329.17 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index gained 36.06 points or 0.95 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)