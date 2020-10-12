Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GREENZPLANTS Vastu Tips: Things you should keep in mind while building temple in multi-storey house

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the construction of temples in multi-storey houses. According to Vastu Shastra, in multi-storey houses, the lowest floor, i.e. the ground floor, should be used for the temple. Generally, people build the temple in any cupboard or corner of the room due to lack of space in the house, but some people make a separate room for the temple in their home or office.

You can choose the room for the temple in the northeast or east direction and the door of the room should also be installed in these directions. Also, be careful that there should be a window or space for the skylight to enter the room so that the light remains there at all times. If there is no arrangement of window or skylight, then keep a red or yellow colored lantern in the room.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage