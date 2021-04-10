Vastu Tips: Remove vastu defects from your home by installing mirrors, know how

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VEEBS_HOMESTYLE_NO9 Representative image

In Vastu Shastra, today we will talk about the places where you can remove Vastu defects by placing a mirror. If you have a bathroom or toilet built in the basement or south-west corner of your house, ie in the south-west direction, then you put a square shaped mirror on the east-facing wall, it will remove the architectural defects of your house soon.

If a part of your house is of a different shape or darkened, you can balance the energy by putting up a mirror, in the cut or enlarged space of that part of the house. Also, if you have an electric pole, tall building, unwanted trees or pointed boulders on the outside of your house, you can correct it by placing a Paqua mirror on the main door of the house. The Paqua mirror is in an octagonal wooden frame. This frame is generally in red, green, yellow and golden colour.

Also read: Vastu Tips: Know why putting mirrors in dining room are auspicious?

For more lifestyle updates click here!